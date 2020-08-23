Today is September 18, 2020 /

Jacksonville Jewish Center

5781 High Holy Days Schedule

We hope you will join us for our online High Holy Days.

Cheatsheet for the links below. If the link reads:

Saturday, September 12 – Selihot
8:30 pm –  Selihot Night Live

Friday, September 18 – Erev Rosh Hashanah
6:00 pm Evening Service Click here to join
Saturday, September 19 – Rosh Hashanah Day 1
9:00 am    Morning Service Live stream
10:00 am  Preschool Family Service Click here to view
10:30 am  Alternative Service with Rabbi Dov & Alina Kentof Click here to join    Click here for the prayerbook
7:00 pm  Minhah with Study Session followed by Ma’ariv Click here to join
Sunday, September 20 – Rosh Hashanah Day 2
9:00 am Morning Service Live stream
9:00 am Family Service Click here to join
10:30 am Alternative Service with Rabbi Dov & Alina Kentof Click here to join    Click here for the prayerbook
11:00 am Middle & High School Family Service Click here to join
4:00 pm Teen Tashlikh with Sara Crowe at the Center Pond (or under the Portico)
6:00 pm Tashlikh with Shofar Service at the Center Pond (or under the Portico)
7:00 pm Minhah with Study Session followed by Ma’ariv Click here to join
       
Wednesday, September 23
5:00 pm Tashlikh at Jax Beach (48 16th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach 32250)
Thursday, September 24
5:00 pm Tashlikh at Mandarin Park (14780 Mandarin Rd, Jacksonville 32223)
Sunday, September 27 – Memorial Service with Yizkor
10:30 am at New Center Cemetery New Center Cemetery
11:15 am at Beth Shalom Cemetery Beth Shalom Cemetery
Sunday, September 27 – Kol Nidre
6:30 pm  Kol Nidre Live stream
Monday, September 28 – Yom Kippur
9:00 am Morning Service Live stream
10:00 am Family Preschool Service Click here to view
10:30 am  Alternative Service with Rabbi Dov & Alina Kentof Click here to view
11:00 am Family Service Click here to view
12:30 pm Yizkor Service (approximate time) Live stream
4:00 pm Study Session with Rabbi Jonathan Lubliner Click here to join
4:00 pm Middle & High School Program with Sara Crowe Click here to join
5:15 pm Minhah Live stream
6:15 pm Ne’ilah Live stream
7:51 pm Fast ends and final shofar blast Live stream

Sukkot & Simhat Torah

Friday, October 2 – Erev Sukkot
6:00 pm – Minhah/Ma’ariv  Click here to join
Saturday, October 3 – Sukkot Day 1
9:00 am – Morning services Live stream
6:45 pm – Minhah with Study session followed by Ma’ariv Click here to join
Sunday, October 4 – Sukkot Day 2
9:00 am – Morning services Live stream
10:30 am –  Sukkot Family Program  Beth Shalom Park
7:45 pm – Ma’ariv and Havdalah from the Clergy Sukkot Click here to join
Monday, October 5 through Thursday, October 8 – Hol Hamoed Sukkot
7:10 am – Morning services with daily Hoshanah
6:00 pm – Minhah/Ma’ariv (in person and online)
Friday, October 9 – Hoshanah Rabbah and Erev Sh’mini Atzeret
7:10 am – Hoshanah Rabbah services Click here to join
6:00 pm – Sh’mini Atzeret evening services from the Clergy Sukkot Click here to join
Saturday, October 10 – Sh’mini Atzeret and Erev Simhat Torah
9:00 am – Morning services with Yizkor Live stream
6:45 pm – Minhah with study session followed by Ma’ariv Click here to join
8:00 pm – Simhat Torah evening services Click here to view
Sunday, October 11 – Simhat Torah
9:00 am –  Morning services Live stream
10:30 am – Simhat Torah Family Program Beth Shalom Park
11:00 am – Torah service honoring Simhat Torah Honorees Click here to view
8:00 pm – Ma’ariv and Havdalah Click here to join

