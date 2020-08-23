5781 High Holy Days Schedule

We hope you will join us for our online High Holy Days.

Cheatsheet for the links below. If the link reads:

Click here to join – it is a Zoom link

– it is a Zoom link Live Stream – it can be found on both the website & the Jacksonville Jewish Center’s YouTube Channel

– it can be found on both the website & the Jacksonville Jewish Center’s YouTube Channel Click here to view – it is a pre-recorded video that will preview on the YouTube Channel at the time listed

Saturday, September 12 – Selihot

8:30 pm – Selihot Night Live

Sukkot & Simhat Torah