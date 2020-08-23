5781 High Holy Days Schedule

Today is September 18, 2020 /
We hope you will join us for our online High Holy Days.
Saturday, September 12 – Selihot
8:30 pm – Selihot Night Live
|Friday, September 18 – Erev Rosh Hashanah
|6:00 pm Evening Service
|Saturday, September 19 – Rosh Hashanah Day 1
|9:00 am Morning Service
|10:00 am Preschool Family Service
|10:30 am Alternative Service with Rabbi Dov & Alina Kentof
|7:00 pm Minhah with Study Session followed by Ma’ariv
|Sunday, September 20 – Rosh Hashanah Day 2
|9:00 am Morning Service
|9:00 am Family Service
|10:30 am Alternative Service with Rabbi Dov & Alina Kentof
|11:00 am Middle & High School Family Service
|4:00 pm Teen Tashlikh with Sara Crowe
|at the Center Pond (or under the Portico)
|6:00 pm Tashlikh with Shofar Service
|at the Center Pond (or under the Portico)
|7:00 pm Minhah with Study Session followed by Ma’ariv
|Wednesday, September 23
|5:00 pm Tashlikh
|at Jax Beach (48 16th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach 32250)
|Thursday, September 24
|5:00 pm Tashlikh
|at Mandarin Park (14780 Mandarin Rd, Jacksonville 32223)
|Sunday, September 27 – Memorial Service with Yizkor
|10:30 am at New Center Cemetery
|New Center Cemetery
|11:15 am at Beth Shalom Cemetery
|Beth Shalom Cemetery
|Sunday, September 27 – Kol Nidre
|6:30 pm Kol Nidre
|Monday, September 28 – Yom Kippur
|9:00 am Morning Service
|10:00 am Family Preschool Service
|10:30 am Alternative Service with Rabbi Dov & Alina Kentof
|11:00 am Family Service
|12:30 pm Yizkor Service (approximate time)
|4:00 pm Study Session with Rabbi Jonathan Lubliner
|4:00 pm Middle & High School Program with Sara Crowe
|5:15 pm Minhah
|6:15 pm Ne’ilah
|7:51 pm Fast ends and final shofar blast
|Friday, October 2 – Erev Sukkot
|6:00 pm – Minhah/Ma’ariv
|Saturday, October 3 – Sukkot Day 1
|9:00 am – Morning services
|6:45 pm – Minhah with Study session followed by Ma’ariv
|Sunday, October 4 – Sukkot Day 2
|9:00 am – Morning services
|10:30 am – Sukkot Family Program
|Beth Shalom Park
|7:45 pm – Ma’ariv and Havdalah from the Clergy Sukkot
|Monday, October 5 through Thursday, October 8 – Hol Hamoed Sukkot
|7:10 am – Morning services with daily Hoshanah
|6:00 pm – Minhah/Ma’ariv (in person and online)
|Friday, October 9 – Hoshanah Rabbah and Erev Sh’mini Atzeret
|7:10 am – Hoshanah Rabbah services
|6:00 pm – Sh’mini Atzeret evening services from the Clergy Sukkot
|Saturday, October 10 – Sh’mini Atzeret and Erev Simhat Torah
|9:00 am – Morning services with Yizkor
|6:45 pm – Minhah with study session followed by Ma’ariv
|8:00 pm – Simhat Torah evening services
|Sunday, October 11 – Simhat Torah
|9:00 am – Morning services
|10:30 am – Simhat Torah Family Program
|Beth Shalom Park
|11:00 am – Torah service honoring Simhat Torah Honorees
|8:00 pm – Ma’ariv and Havdalah
